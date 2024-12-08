Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,020.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 44,108 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

