Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.15. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

