Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

SAIC opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

