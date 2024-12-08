Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Asana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Asana by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 48.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

