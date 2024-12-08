SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $244.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

