Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MSGE

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 913.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

