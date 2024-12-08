Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Energy Recovery Q3 Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

ERII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ERII opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $45,823.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $189,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,489.17. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Energy Recovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,171,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,463 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

