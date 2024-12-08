Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Fluence Energy Q1 Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

