Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on November 18th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 11/19/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/11/2024.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Bank of America increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

