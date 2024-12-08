SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of S opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

