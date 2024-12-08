SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

NYSE:S opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

