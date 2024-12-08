Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.70 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150.90 ($1.92), with a volume of 15755762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.40 ($1.98).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital cut Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SRP
Serco Group Stock Performance
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.