Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.70 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150.90 ($1.92), with a volume of 15755762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.40 ($1.98).

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital cut Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

