Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

PHAR opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.90. The company has a market capitalization of £90.00 million, a PE ratio of -726.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.84. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,472.69 ($1,876.99). Also, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £986 ($1,256.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,695 shares of company stock worth $391,873. 51.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.