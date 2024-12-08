Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $640.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,402.62. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,709 shares of company stock worth $16,662,107 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

