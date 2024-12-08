SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 12.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 100,563,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 36,559,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,260. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

