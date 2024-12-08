SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Position Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cim LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 1.19. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

