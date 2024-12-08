Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 65,804 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $44,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,075.10. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

