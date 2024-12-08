SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 116,250 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 104,523 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

