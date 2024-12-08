SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 253,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 120,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

