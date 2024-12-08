Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 246,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.