Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 26.5% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

