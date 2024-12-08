Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.70 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

