Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

