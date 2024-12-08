Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $24.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.