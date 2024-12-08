Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,031,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,259,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,609,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of SYRE opened at $27.08 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

