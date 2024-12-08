SSE’s (SSE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,815.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,834.59. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,543.50 ($19.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,019 ($25.73). The firm has a market cap of £18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,846.15%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 40 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($24.70) per share, for a total transaction of £775.20 ($988.02). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

