Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.14% of Stantec worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,177,000 after purchasing an additional 415,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stantec by 121.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stantec by 86.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.