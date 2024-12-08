Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Supplemental Disclosures and Forward-Looking Statements Sterling Bancorp, Inc. recently disclosed supplemental information in connection with its ongoing Transaction with EverBank Financial Corp. The company voluntarily

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sterling Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
