Stifel Canada Comments on Dollarama FY2027 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL opened at C$142.04 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.59%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
