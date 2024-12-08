Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Broadcom Call Options (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 289,152 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 194,714 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Activity at Broadcom
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $90.36 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.79.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.