Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 104,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 62,090 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
