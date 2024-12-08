Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 104,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 62,090 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LCID opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

