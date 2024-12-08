StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
