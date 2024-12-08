StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.43. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

