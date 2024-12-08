StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Shares of WSR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $725.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

