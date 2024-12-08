StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.66. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.