StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ARL stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.66. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
