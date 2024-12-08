StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

