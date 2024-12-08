StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,388 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Primo Water by 219.1% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 714,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 490,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

