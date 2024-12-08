StockNews.com Upgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Buy

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Public Education has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

