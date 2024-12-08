StockNews.com Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 113,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

