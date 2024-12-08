StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to “Buy”

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 559,062 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 9.59% of TAT Technologies worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.