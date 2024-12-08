StockNews.com Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Buy

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

