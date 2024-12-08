Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 610,811 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $79,608.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,575.55. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,276. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

