Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 33,163,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 83,731,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

