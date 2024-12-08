Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Down 23.7% – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 22,238,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,042,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

