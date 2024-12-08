Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.08 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

