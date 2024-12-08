Synergy CHC Corp. Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Profitability and Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results** WESTBROOK, Maine – December 6, 2024 – Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) unveiled its financial results for the third quarter ended Sep

**

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

