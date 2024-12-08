Talen Energy (TLN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talen Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talen Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Talen Energy Competitors 1082 4782 4640 95 2.35

Earnings & Valuation

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $214.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Talen Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talen Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Talen Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion $613.00 million 11.85 Talen Energy Competitors $1,195.89 billion $583.49 million 5.33

Talen Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talen Energy. Talen Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Talen Energy Competitors 0.96% 7.17% 1.30%

Summary

Talen Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

