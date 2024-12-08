TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

