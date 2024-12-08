Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

