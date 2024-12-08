Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Earnings Estimates for Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Torrid Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torrid news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $27,675,179.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,261.80. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock worth $34,825,484. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

